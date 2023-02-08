Michael Weatherly’s 'Rude' Remarks About Mark Harmon Put His Potential 'NCIS' Return In Jeopardy, Sources Claim

Misguided Michael Weatherly is still pushing for a return to NCIS, but insiders said he’s doing himself no favors with his cocky attitude and rude put-downs about old foe Mark Harmon, who’s credited with making drama a ratings blockbuster, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Weatherly, 54, who left his role as Anthony DiNozzo in 2016, ruffled feathers in a 2020 interview, that has now resurfaced, where he hurled lightning bolts at 71-year-old Harmon, who played lead investigator Leroy Jethro Gibbs.