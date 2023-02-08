Michael Weatherly’s 'Rude' Remarks About Mark Harmon Put His Potential 'NCIS' Return In Jeopardy, Sources Claim
Misguided Michael Weatherly is still pushing for a return to NCIS, but insiders said he’s doing himself no favors with his cocky attitude and rude put-downs about old foe Mark Harmon, who’s credited with making drama a ratings blockbuster, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Weatherly, 54, who left his role as Anthony DiNozzo in 2016, ruffled feathers in a 2020 interview, that has now resurfaced, where he hurled lightning bolts at 71-year-old Harmon, who played lead investigator Leroy Jethro Gibbs.
“Mark Harmon and I were on different poles. I was Antarctica, he was the North Pole, and we were just looking down there going, ‘What is up with your polarity? What’s going on? The water goes down the drain the other way for me,”” said Weatherly. “He was confused by my presence right from the get-go. I was like a little kid who had one too many bowls of Count Chocula!”
Sources insist that Weatherly has wanted back on NCIS since his courtroom drama Bull ended after six seasons. But insiders said the resurfaced interview has hurt his chances.
“Mark’s a legend and people don’t take kindly to Michael talking junk about him,” spilled an insider. “Michael comes off as an immature a—and jealous, too”
“If he had half a brain, he’d shut up, but Michael’s a big oaf and his ego needs constant stroking!”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in November, sources claim Weatherly has been making it known he wants to return to NCIS.
"Michael's available now and he's put the word out he's receptive to return to his former show," said an insider.
"When he left NCIS at the end of season 13, his co-workers understood but were disappointed,” said a source. At the time, before the insults against Harmon, producers were excited about the idea.
"This could be a real slap in the face for Harmon, who retired last year but has been rethinking it," a source said.
"Mark's been messing with them for months about coming back," said another insider. "He's bored at home but won't get off the fence. So, the response is, let's get Michael! Michael's been teasing a return on social media even before Bull ended.”
"That won't sit too well with Mark — but it's really his own fault. He's kept them hanging on the line all this time,” said another source.