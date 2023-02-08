OUTRAGE: Cop Charged With Tyre Nichols Murder Sent Battered & Bloodied Photo Of His Lifeless Body To AT LEAST 5 People After Police Beating
An internal investigation into the tragic death of Tyre Nichols revealed that one of the five Black cops charged with killing the 29-year-old shockingly snapped a photo of his lifeless body before sending it to at least five people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Among the alleged recipients were two fellow cops, a civilian employee of the department, a female acquaintance, and an unidentified person.
This shocking development comes as it is revealed the Memphis Police Department strictly prohibits the use of personal devices while on patrol duty.
Newly released documents showed that officer Demetrius Haley, however, admitted to using his cell phone to take a portrait of Nichols handcuffed and propped up against a squad car after a traffic stop for what police initially said was reckless driving on January 7 spiraled into brutal beating.
Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition and sadly succumbed to his injuries days later.
A report sent to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission as part of the process for decertifying the five officers revealed the new details on Tuesday.
Shocking footage captured that night was released after the incident and showed the officers kicking, punching, and using a baton to strike the 29-year-old.
Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith have all been charged with multiple felonies, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.
Days ago, a seventh Memphis officer was relieved of duty, shortly after the department announced the same news for a sixth officer who responded to the scene: Preston Hemphill. It's unknown if either Hemphill or #7 will face any charges.
A funeral was recently held for Nichols in Memphis at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, during which loved ones and public officials gathered to mourn his passing.
"Mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God when they hold that child, that that body and that life will be safe for the rest of his life," Vice President Kamala Harris said, extending her condolences to all those impacted.
She added, "This is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe."