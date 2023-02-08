'It's For TV': Robyn Dixon's Husband Juan's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out, Claims His Relationship With 'RHOP' Star 'Isn't Real'

Robyn Dixon has some explaining to do after her husband Juan's alleged mistress came forward, claiming his relationship with the Bravolebrity "isn't real" and is just for TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star poked the bear when she came clean about Juan's alleged infidelity, explaining why her husband's name was on a hotel receipt — an elaborate story that the other woman claimed isn't true, allegedly just like Robyn's marriage.