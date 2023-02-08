Your tip
'It's For TV': Robyn Dixon's Husband Juan's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out, Claims His Relationship With 'RHOP' Star 'Isn't Real'

By:

Feb. 7 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Robyn Dixon has some explaining to do after her husband Juan's alleged mistress came forward, claiming his relationship with the Bravolebrity "isn't real" and is just for TV, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star poked the bear when she came clean about Juan's alleged infidelity, explaining why her husband's name was on a hotel receipt — an elaborate story that the other woman claimed isn't true, allegedly just like Robyn's marriage.

rhop robyn dixon husband jaun mistress cheating fake marriage isnt real
In her phone interview, the unidentified female scoffed at Robyn's claims that Juan met the woman at a hotel and paid for her room because she had "lost her wallet" and he felt bad for her. Robyn admitted he had inappropriately communicated with a woman at the beginning of Covid but said, "They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere."

robyn dixon rhop juan cheating hotel receipt wwhl
According to Juan's other woman, Robyn's recollection of events "doesn't make sense."

"It's outrageous," she told George Says, confirming that she allegedly hung out with Juan at the hotel. The alleged mistress also claimed that she believes the story Robyn is spitting came directly from Juan after he realized he got caught.

rhop robyn dixon husband jaun mistress cheating fake marriage isnt real
The craziest allegation the female stated was that Robyn and Juan's marriage is all for show. The pair remarried in August at The Bayfront Club in Edgemere, Maryland, in front of their sons: Corey, 14, and Carter, 12.

Robyn divorced Juan in 2012 after their first nuptials in 2005.

"It was very clear that the relationship was for TV. It was for the fans. It was a paycheck," the other woman claimed. "That was their obligation. They needed to do what they needed to do pretty much for TV."

She alleged that Juan told her he had "respect for Robyn, but it was not a real relationship."

robyn dixon rhop juan cheating hotel receipt wwhl
Robyn has yet to address the fake relationship rumor but appeared to double down on married life. After collecting heat for defending why she never discussed the alleged infidelity on camera last season, the RHOP star shared a wedding photo showing her as a blushing bride alongside her smiling husband.

"Our way, our why," Robyn captioned the picture.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.

