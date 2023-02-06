'Delusional' Robyn Dixon TRASHED After Defending Husband Juan's Cheating Scandal & Shady Hotel Receipt

Love really is blind. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon was ripped to shreds after doubling down on defending her husband, Juan Dixon, following his cheating scandal that she chose to omit from discussing during filming.

Robyn addressed the incident on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night, explaining why his name was on a hotel receipt and the reason why she never brought it up on camera — but fans aren't on her side, calling the reality star "delusional" for believing her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.