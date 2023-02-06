'Delusional' Robyn Dixon TRASHED After Defending Husband Juan's Cheating Scandal & Shady Hotel Receipt
Love really is blind. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon was ripped to shreds after doubling down on defending her husband, Juan Dixon, following his cheating scandal that she chose to omit from discussing during filming.
Robyn addressed the incident on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night, explaining why his name was on a hotel receipt and the reason why she never brought it up on camera — but fans aren't on her side, calling the reality star "delusional" for believing her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
When grilled by Andy Cohen about why she never spoke about the infidelity accusations, Robyn responded, "It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me, let's talk about my issues.'"
She also insisted, "It wasn't an issue at that moment when we were filming. ... It wasn't relevant to where we were in that present time."
Robyn then launched into a lengthy explanation about why Juan's name appeared on the woman's hotel receipt.
"She had told Juan that she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player so she was telling him she was flying to Maryland and he's like, 'Okay, whatever.' But somewhere along the way, she gets to Maryland, she's reaching out to him, and she's telling him she lost her wallet in the casino and she cannot pay for her hotel room," she said. "So he feels bad for her. Apparently, she was really stressed out, really distraught. He feels bad for her, he goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that's it."
While Robyn admitted "it sounded like B.S. to me when I found out about it," she said, "I believe him."
"They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere," she continued to explain, adding the two connected at the beginning of the pandemic because Juan was "bored" and "needs attention."
While Robyn believes Juan, RHOP fans don't — taking to social media to laugh at her blind loyalty. "Robyn Dixon, baby… you really believed this story Juan fed you about the receipt?" one person tweeted after her WWHL appearance.
"I aspire to this same level of delusion as Robyn Dixon," shared another. "Robyn Dixon can’t even lie right. #WWHL," laughed a third.
Andy didn't let Robyn off easily. After she explained her position on the scandal, he continued to question why she chose not to disclose the infidelity on camera.
Asking her why she "withheld the truth" from RHOP fans, she immediately went into defense mode.
"I didn't withhold. It's not about withholding information. It was because this information was given last week or the week before on a blog," Robyn shot back. "And my problem was the woman was telling lies and trying to expose us. She was telling lies and I felt like I need to expose the lies."
Fans aren't the only ones annoyed at Robyn for not disclosing the scandal during the season.
As RadarOnline.com reported, after Robyn came clean about the cheating rumors on her Ridiculously Shady podcast, her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett lashed out in frustration.
"Why be open or genuine or authentic when the least of us can rob our viewers of the truth and continually be rewarded for it? What are we doing? And a better question, what are y'all watching?" she questioned.