'At Least You Know I'm Singing Live': Adele FORGETS The Lyrics To Her Award-Winning Song At Las Vegas Residency Before Grammys

The British ballad singer kicked off her tenth weekend of shows for her Las Vegas residency — and those who were lucky to catch her Friday night special were given a unique performance.

Adele dazzled the Caesar's Palace attendees in an elegant black dress that sparkled against her show's incredible pyrotechnic visuals, but before she could blow away the crowd, she fumbled the lyrics to her own song.

An insider who was at the concert told RadarOnline.com how it all went down.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free