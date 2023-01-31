'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett GOES OFF After Robyn Dixon Reveals Juan Had Another Woman, But Did NOT Reveal It During Filming
Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared a lengthy thread about being authentic with viewers after a love triangle drama involving her co-stars.
RadarOnline.com has learned the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to express the importance of keeping it real after co-star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being aware of husband Juan Dixon's other woman after filming wrapped, but never on the show.
During a previous episode, Karen Huger accused Juan of secretly dating a blonde woman, which Robyn laughed about at the time.
Later on, however, she spoke about the rumors with co-host Gizelle Bryant on their Reasonably Shady podcast and confirmed she did know about another woman before filming the latest season.
"All of season 7, I'm just waiting for somebody to bring it up. Because, you know, Karen is good, thinking she got some tea," said Robyn, revealing she anticipated it. "I was already aware of the situation. I expected to talk about it."
She explained the incident was handled and something they had to "work through."
Following the podcast reveal, Dillard Bassett took to social media with her thoughts, not naming Robyn or Juan but seemingly alluding to the confession her co-star withheld.
"Wow: A Thread: Our boss' favorite clapback when we're playing coy about certain aspects of our lives is: 'you're on a reality show about your life.' There is an expectation that — doing no harm — we show up to this platform as our authentic selves," wrote Dillard Bassett.
"And while we 'reserve the right to be judicious about what we share,' there is a special brand of audacity attached to individuals who will knowingly bury the lede in exchange for damning and salacious lies that stand to cause irreparable harm to innocent people."
She explained how it tarnishes the "integrity of the premise of our show" and "tap dances on the intelligence of the viewership that champion our stories and discover their own parallels in our lives."
"And when it's not that deep, it simply occludes amusement. It's not entertaining," the Bravo personality continued. "It's not interesting. It's wack. Why be open or genuine or authentic when the least of us can rob our viewers of the truth and continually be rewarded for it? What are we doing? And a better question, what are y'all watching?"
Dillard Bassett's posts came days after news broke that Robyn and the former NBA player, with whom she shares two sons, tied the knot for a second time.