Prenup Payout: 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Set To Receive 'Half' Of Michael's $20 Million Fortune After Split

"Our prenup defines that I get a certain lump sum amount if we divorce before the three-year mark, but post the three-year mark, I get more than that. I'd get half," she said in a confessional, before agreeing to the real estate mogul's terms. Ashley and Michael wed in May 2014.

"The last thing I want is for Michael to think I'm with him for his money," she continued. "So, if revising the prenup to be five years instead of three years will help him feel more comfortable moving forward with our relationship, let's do it."

It's unknown whether there is a clause in the contract detailing something else for a separation, as she has yet to announce if they are indeed getting a divorce.