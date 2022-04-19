'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Files For Legal Separation From Michael After Season 7 Starts Filming

According to the site, this upcoming season of RHOP will document their separation as the couple navigates coparenting their two kids: 2-year-old Dean and 1-year-old Dylan.

Cameras have been rolling since last month so it seems likely the split — or split rumors — will at least be addressed in future episodes.

Ashley has always been an open book about her relationship with Michael, admitting they did have hardships due to their personal differences. They famously split for six months in 2017.