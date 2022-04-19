'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Files For Legal Separation From Michael After Season 7 Starts Filming
Split shocker! Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has reportedly filed for legal separation from her husband, Michael Darby.
B. Scott reports the TV personality, 33, submitted court docs in Virginia, a state that requires spouses to live apart for a year before filing for an uncontested divorce.
According to the site, this upcoming season of RHOP will document their separation as the couple navigates coparenting their two kids: 2-year-old Dean and 1-year-old Dylan.
Cameras have been rolling since last month so it seems likely the split — or split rumors — will at least be addressed in future episodes.
Ashley has always been an open book about her relationship with Michael, admitting they did have hardships due to their personal differences. They famously split for six months in 2017.
"Marriage is just so hard, and it's really hard being a public figure and having difficulties, and it's even more difficult when you decide to talk about them and say some things that aren't necessarily fitting the mold of what people think a marriage is or should be," the Bravo star, who has been a regular fixture on RHOP since season one, told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020.
Ashley and her millionaire real estate developer husband have been married for nearly eight years now, having tied the knot in May 2014, and they often deal with speculation surrounding their romance due to their 29-year age gap and being on TV.
"If there's something that needs to be talked about, if there's a hurdle that we actually do need to overcome or an issue we have to address, we're going to address it," she told ET.
Just a few months ago, Ashley revealed that she and Michael were happy with the size of their family and had no plans of having more children together.
"Michael and I made a deal to only have two kids," she revealed to E! News. "He's already talking about a vasectomy. So, we'll see. He's 61, about to be 62, to be fair."
Ashley said that although she is conquering her goals, her favorite role is being a parent. "It's the best," she added. "It's a blessing that I get to spend this time with my kids."