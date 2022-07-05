'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3: Gizelle, Marysol, Tinsley, Heather & MORE!
Get ready for drama when Ultimate Girls Trip returns! Radar has learned the cast of season three includes Real Housewives Of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Miami pair Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria, and a slew of other Bravo pot stirrers.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Real Housewives of New York pals Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer also made the cut. We've also learned the cast has already been made aware of who they will be spending several days in paradise with, and production will begin soon.
The third installment of UGT made a buzz over the weekend after the Facebook group Bravo Gossip dropped the tea that the new season will be filmed in Thailand; however, this outlet has not confirmed that detail.
If Thailand is their destination, Phuket would be a safe bet, but with so many beautiful cities, it's hard to pinpoint the exact location.
RadarOnline.com is also hearing the trip kicks off this month, with the vacation possibly beginning as early as later this week. UGT is sure to be a must-watch with these outspoken and no-nonsense cast members — but they have a lot to live up to.
Andy Cohen called the current fan-favorite installment his "dream cast crossover." Season two features Bravo alums Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, and "paused" RHONY star Dorinda Medley.
The UGT season three cast hasn't been the only Housewives news this outlet has recently broken.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tamra is in talks to make a highly-anticipated comeback on The Real Housewives of Orange County next season. Our well-connected informants told us there are rumblings that Alexis Bellino might also make a return — but, sorry! No Vicki.