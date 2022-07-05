'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Slams Kenya Moore, Says Costar Never Celebrated Her Becoming A First-Time Peach Holder

Hampton dished about the explosive drama and more while appearing on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, claiming that while all of her costars can be "shady," Moore is "like one of those African-American sisters who are just not going to support another African-American sister."

"Not once has she sent a card. Not once has she said, Hey, even with no cameras, I would look at Kenya differently if she said, 'Hey girl, you've been fighting for this for 10 years. It's well-deserved. I want to take you to lunch' … And for them not to do that, it really hurts not to just get that congratulations. Not just to get that call," she shared.