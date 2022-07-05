'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Slams Kenya Moore, Says Costar Never Celebrated Her Becoming A First-Time Peach Holder
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton called out Kenya Moore, claiming she has refused to celebrate her accomplishments or strides in a bombshell interview.
The Bravolebrity gave an update about their relationship after becoming a first-time peach holder this season, following a 10-year run as everyone's favorite "friend of" on RHOA.
Hampton dished about the explosive drama and more while appearing on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, claiming that while all of her costars can be "shady," Moore is "like one of those African-American sisters who are just not going to support another African-American sister."
"Not once has she sent a card. Not once has she said, Hey, even with no cameras, I would look at Kenya differently if she said, 'Hey girl, you've been fighting for this for 10 years. It's well-deserved. I want to take you to lunch' … And for them not to do that, it really hurts not to just get that congratulations. Not just to get that call," she shared.
"That one-on-one time and just to know, I had been a very important part in their lives and in their careers and just not to get that acknowledgment. But it is what it is."
At the beginning of the season, Moore said she wanted to pass off the baton when it comes to being the show's villain, but Hampton said that's not going to happen.
"That's something she's holding on to," Hampton continued, claiming there is no chance. "That's something that she may want to pass, but she can't, that's her title."
Hampton said Moore will always play that role, adding, "I understand you don't want that, but it's in your blood baby. If you draw her blood, it's like villain. Villain type."
The reality star also discussed her blowouts with Kandi Burruss that have yet to unfold on the show, agreeing that Burruss has been a longtime advocate for her getting a peach.
They have known each other for more than 15 years and Hampton said she does value the friendship they have — with some boundaries.
She added, "If you're a-- is wrong, I'm calling you out."