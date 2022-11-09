Williams said he was first contacted by the catfisher pretending to be a woman during his Freshman year at the university. He “was enticed into sending images of himself to this person of a sexual nature that [he] believed were private and in the context of a developing romantic relationship,” the lawsuit reads.

But things took a dark turn.

The former college athlete claimed the anonymous person began blackmailing him and threatening to release his scandalous pictures and text messages unless he upped the ante. So, "in fear of losing his place in the basketball program, his tuition and room and board payments. . . [Williams] continued to respond to the person messaging him in a futile attempt to appease his tormentor."

In the spring of 2019, Williams learned that Brownlee had “exchanged sexual content with Plaintiff’s tormentor.” According to the lawsuit, the blackmailer “ordered” Williams and Brownlee to have sex with each other.