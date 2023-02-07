Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Refuses To Hand Over Names To House Committee In First Family's Business Dealings Probe

In the letter, William Pittard, the art dealer's attorney, detailed his "concerns" over the committee's request to see which individuals purchased Hunter's artwork through his client.

Pittard alleged that the request directly contradicted White House rules that were formed to oversee the sale of Hunter's art.

"In light of these considerations, providing the documents and information requested in your letter seemingly would defeat the efforts of Mr. Biden and the White House to avoid the ‘serious ethics concerns’ that you raise," Pittard wrote in the response, according to the New York Post.

The attorney referred to a specific set of rules former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced in July 2021.