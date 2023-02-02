Your tip
Hunter Biden ADMITS Abandoned Laptop Was His, DEMANDS Investigations Into Those Who Shared His Personal Info With Media

Feb. 2 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Hunter Biden took a sudden 180 this week and admitted the abandoned laptop at the center of numerous scandals into the first son was, in fact, his, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come more than three years after President Joe Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell” first surfaced in October 2020, Hunter’s lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.

That is the revelation made in a letter from Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

Lowell’s letter asks the DOJ to launch investigations specifically into former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon, former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani’s personal lawyer, and Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac.

Abbe Lowell

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation and manipulation of Mr. Biden's private and personal information,” Lowell wrote.

“Politicians and the news media have used this unlawfully accessed, copied, distributed, and manipulated data to distort the truth and cause harm to [Hunter] Biden,” he added.

Hunter Biden

In a second letter, Hunter’s lawyers reportedly asked Tucker Carlson to “retract and apologize” for a series of “false and defamatory” remarks the Fox News host shared when he claimed Hunter had access to classified documents discovered at President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s computer dubbed the “laptop from hell” was first discovered in April 2019 when the lawyer and businessman allegedly dropped it off at a Delaware computer repair shop owned by John Paul Mac Isaac.

Mac Isaac then reportedly turned over a copy of the computer’s contents to Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, who then turned over the data to Giuliani.

In October 2020 – just days before the 2020 presidential election between then-President Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden – the New York Post published the first story involving content found on Hunter’s personal computer.

Although Wednesday’s letter to the DOJ marks the first instance where Hunter publicly admitted the laptop and its contents were his, Hunter’s lawyer argued Hunter never consented to share his personal information with the media.

The DOJ has not confirmed whether they will launch investigations into the matter, but the request comes as House Republicans continue to investigate both Hunter and President Biden in connection to information found on the first son’s abandoned laptop.

