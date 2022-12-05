FBI Warned Twitter Of Hunter Biden 'Hack-And-Leak' Operation During 'Weekly' Meetings Before Platform Suppressed Laptop Story
The FBI reportedly met with Twitter on a “weekly” basis and warned the social media platform of an alleged “hack-and-leak” operation targeting Hunter Biden in the days leading up to the platform’s suppression of the laptop story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation was made by Twitter’s former head of site integrity, Yoel Roth, in a sworn declaration to the Federal Election Commission on December 21, 2020.
According to Roth’s declaration, the FBI warned Twitter and other social media platforms that “individuals associated with political campaigns” would be targeted by “hacking attacks” in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
“I was told in these meetings that the intelligence community expected that individuals associated with political campaigns would be subject to hacking attacks and that material obtained through those hacking attacks would likely be disseminated over social media platforms, including Twitter,” Roth told the Federal Election Commission nearly two years ago.
“I also learned in these meetings that there were rumors that a hack-and-leak operation would involve Hunter Biden,” Roth added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Roth’s revelation comes after Mark Zuckerberg also revealed the FBI warned Facebook about an alleged “dump” of “Russian propaganda” about then-presidential candidates Trump and Biden – a warning that ultimately resulted in Facebook’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020.
Elon Musk, who officially took over Twitter on October 27 of this year, released a dump of what he called “Twitter Files” related to the platform’s suppression of the Hunter laptop story.
Matt Taibbi, who was ordered by Musk to release the “Twitter Files” over the weekend, claimed “there is no evidence” of any “government involvement in the laptop story” – a claim that directly contradicts Roth’s sworn declaration to the FEC in December 2020.
Also surprising is the fact that some major news outlets, such as the New York Times, decided not to cover the “Twitter Files” dump by Musk and Taibbi.
John Paul Mac Isaac, the man who first obtained Hunter’s laptop after President Biden’s son abandoned the personal computer at Isaac’s Delaware repair shop in April 2019, recently told Daily Mail he is “not surprised” the New York Times and other “liberal” news outlets refused to cover the “Twitter Files” story.
“I feel vindicated,” said Isaac, who unsuccessfully sued Twitter for defamation after the platform called his claims about Hunter’s laptop inaccurate. “My only wish is that Elon had bought Twitter during my lawsuit.”
Isaac has since been forced to close his Delaware computer repair shop after being ordered to pay a whopping $175,000 to cover Twitter’s legal fees resulting from his failed defamation lawsuit against the platform. He also accused the New York Times of being in "cahoots" with the Biden Administration, which is why the outlet did not cover the "Twitter Files" drop.
The New York Post first broke the Hunter laptop story in October 2020 with a report alleging emails found on his computer connected Joe Biden to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm.
One year after Biden – who was serving as vice president at the time – met with the Ukrainian energy executive, he allegedly pressured Ukrainian government officials into firing a prosecutor investigating the energy firm that had direct ties to Hunter.