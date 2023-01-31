Hunter Biden Threatened To Withhold Assistant's Pay If She Didn't FaceTime Him Naked, Messages From Abandoned Laptop Reveal
Hunter Biden allegedly threatened to withhold a female assistant’s pay until she FaceTimed him videos of herself naked in the shower, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking messages between President Joe Biden’s son and his then-29-year-old assistant surfaced this week and were allegedly found on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop.
According to Daily Mail, which obtained the alleged text messages, Hunter threatened to withhold his assistant’s pay in May 2019 until she agreed to participate in video sex sessions with the embattled businessman and lawyer.
There is also alleged evidence Hunter sent the young assistant money via Apple Pay to help the then-29-year-old staffer pay rent at the time.
“I will [m]ake up for back pay,” Hunter messaged her on May 9, 2019. “You have to make up for back work. By FTiming me and/or going to our next-club party.”
“When can you face time?” President Biden’s son pressed further. “If we FT the rule has to be no talk of anything but sex and we must be naked and we have to do whatever the other person asks within reason.”
“Set phone up [so] I can spy on you showering,” Hunter wrote in another message, followed by: “Show me how you play with yourself.”
Throughout the pair’s exchange, Hunter allegedly sent his assistant a total of $3,905 via Apple Pay in increments as high as $1,500 and as low as $10.
Even more surprising were additional messages and pictures showing Hunter with his assistant as far back as June 2018 shortly after she first started working for him at his law firm, Owasco.
In one alleged photo found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop, the female staffer is seen holding President Biden’s son’s genitals while lying down naked on his bed. Hunter apparently recorded the interaction and saved it to his laptop at the time.
Another alleged message from October 2018 indicated the female staffer, who is now 33, sent Hunter a photo of herself naked.
“Well you've now proven to everyone that you have the greatest a-- in the whole world ever,” he responded. “I'm hiding in the cabana.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these latest messages and photos suggesting Hunter once withheld pay from a female staffer in exchange for video sex sessions and photos come weeks after this outlet exclusively revealed another cache of explicit photos featuring President Biden’s son.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com in June 2022, Hunter was captured recklessly toying with an illegally obtained handgun while cavorting naked around a hotel room with a prostitute and flaunting various illicit drugs in his possession at the time.
The photos, taken between October 2018 and February 2019, also overlapped with Hunter’s newly exposed exchanges with his then-29-year-old female staffer before she stopped working at his Owasco law firm in late 2019.