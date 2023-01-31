Hunter Biden Threatened To Withhold Assistant's Pay If She Didn't FaceTime Him Naked, Messages From Abandoned Laptop Reveal

The shocking messages between President Joe Biden ’s son and his then-29-year-old assistant surfaced this week and were allegedly found on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop .

Hunter Biden allegedly threatened to withhold a female assistant’s pay until she FaceTimed him videos of herself naked in the shower, RadarOnline.com has learned.

There is also alleged evidence Hunter sent the young assistant money via Apple Pay to help the then-29-year-old staffer pay rent at the time.

According to Daily Mail , which obtained the alleged text messages, Hunter threatened to withhold his assistant’s pay in May 2019 until she agreed to participate in video sex sessions with the embattled businessman and lawyer.

“I will [m]ake up for back pay,” Hunter messaged her on May 9, 2019. “You have to make up for back work. By FTiming me and/or going to our next-club party.”

“When can you face time?” President Biden’s son pressed further. “If we FT the rule has to be no talk of anything but sex and we must be naked and we have to do whatever the other person asks within reason.”

“Set phone up [so] I can spy on you showering,” Hunter wrote in another message, followed by: “Show me how you play with yourself.”