'She Wouldn't Do That To Me': Lisa Marie Presley 'Broke' Priscilla's Heart When She Secretly Wed Michael Jackson Behind Her Disapproving Mother's Back
Leaving her out of the will wasn't the only time the late Lisa Marie Presley stabbed her mother, Priscilla, in the back. The two were estranged for decades and still feuding before the 54-year-old singer's death last month over Lisa Marie marrying the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, without her mom's approval, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Priscilla was still furious over the surprise wedding and believed the musician began grooming Lisa Marie when she was 16 — because he had a twisted obsession with her father, Elvis Presley, sources spill.
The bizarre courtship began in 1984 when Jackson called out of the blue and invited Priscilla and Lisa Marie to dinner. "Presley said she thought it was strange a 25-year-old man was interested in a 16-year-old girl and she felt her daughter was being manipulated," the source explained.
A decade after the three met for dinner, the Thriller singer secretly whisked then 26-year-old Lisa Marie off to the Dominican Republic for a quickie wedding in 1994 — just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, Danny Keough.
Elvis' daughter and Jackson tied the knot without Priscilla knowing — and she wasn't happy about it.
"Someone came in and said, 'Lisa Marie got married!' They said, 'Michael Jackson,' I said, "No, she wouldn't do that to me!" Priscilla once revealed. "But sure enough, it was on the news.
"She called me and I said, 'Did you marry Michael Jackson? And she said, 'Yes.'"
At the time, Jackson was battling child molestation charges. After they divorced less than two years later, Lisa Marie attempted to explain her reasoning for marrying the embattled singer.
"I wanted to save him. I felt that I could do it," she said.
But her mom was deeply wounded and never forgave Lisa Marie for the decision.
"Having to find out via the news that her daughter married a man she never approved of broke Priscilla's heart," the insider stated.
Before her sudden passing, Lisa Marie addressed her divorce, claiming the Church of Scientology forced her to pull the plug on their quickie marriage.
Priscilla and her daughter were recruited into the religious group by John Travolta's assistant after Elvis died. Lisa Marie was only 9 years old at the time.
"I was in love with Michael, believe it or not. I didn’t want to leave him," Lisa Marie said in an unearthed interview after leaving the religion in 2014. "He was in trouble and I wanted to help him. And they made sure that I left him."
"DM [David Miscavige] facilitated my divorce with MJ," she added, claiming that Miscavige and a Scientologist attorney, John P. Coale, pressured her to file for divorce by claiming Jackson was about to pull the plug first.
It was later revealed he never anticipated filing for divorce, and when Lisa Marie did, he was "consumed with sadness."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest in her home. Priscilla is currently contesting her daughter's will, which left Lisa Marie's oldest child, Riley Keough, 33, as the sole trustee.