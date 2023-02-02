'She Wouldn't Do That To Me': Lisa Marie Presley 'Broke' Priscilla's Heart When She Secretly Wed Michael Jackson Behind Her Disapproving Mother's Back

Priscilla was still furious over the surprise wedding and believed the musician began grooming Lisa Marie when she was 16 — because he had a twisted obsession with her father, Elvis Presley, sources spill.

The bizarre courtship began in 1984 when Jackson called out of the blue and invited Priscilla and Lisa Marie to dinner. "Presley said she thought it was strange a 25-year-old man was interested in a 16-year-old girl and she felt her daughter was being manipulated," the source explained.