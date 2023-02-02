Your tip
National Archives Was Blocked From Releasing Statement After Classified Documents Found At President Joe Biden’s Think Tank

Source: Mega
Feb. 1 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

New details have emerged stating the National Archives was prevented from letting the public know that classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s think tank back in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Now House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman James Comer is saying there are only two entities that could have given the order to not let the public know, which would be the White House and the Department of Justice — meaning Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland.

As much as Biden’s administration is claiming to be “transparent” regarding the classified documents, it looks like new details have come out stating the FBI had searched the president’s former offices after the initial materials were found, the Daily Mail reported.

In fact, documents marked classified were found at Biden’s Washington, D.C., think tank at the beginning of November, just days before the 2022 midterm elections.

According to Comer, the National Archives had a press release ready to go to notify the public about the discovery of these documents, but they were stopped from issuing anything.

Comer talked to Sean Hannity on Fox News saying, “There are only two people that could have given those orders, and that's either the Department of Justice with Merrick Garland or the White House with Joe Biden. So, it shows right there that this Department of Justice and this White House is interfering with this.”

Comer and the Oversight Committee recently conducted a lengthy interview with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) general counsel Gary Stern, who said he couldn’t tell them who gave the order not to release the statement.

Comer noted yet another alleged double standard in the process of classified documents between the case involving Biden and the one involving former President Donald Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by the FBI in August after he had failed to return presidential documents to the National Archives following multiple requests.

He stated, “If you go on the National Archives website, there's pages and pages of press releases and information about the FBI raid into Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump's possession of classified documents. But there's nothing on the website about Joe Biden.”

