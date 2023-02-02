Your tip
Johnny Depp's Ex-Attorney Camille Vasquez Getting Cold Shoulder From 'Mad' NBC Staffers After She's Hired After Layoffs: Sources

Feb. 1 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

The jury is not out on Johnny Depp's former star attorney Camille Vasquez. The staff at NBC is already giving the newly hired on-air legal analyst the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

camillevasquez nbc
"Poor Camille arrived at precisely the wrong time," a source spilled, questioning how the network got the funds to hire the powerful lawyer as it was preparing to slaughter staff with a massive layoff.

"The week she arrived, double digits of workers were fired — yet NBC found the money to hire a 38-year-old beauty queen!"

camille johnny depp
The tattle tale said she's not popular with employees, adding that if it weren't for her Depp victory against ex-wife Amber Heard, she'd be a nobody.

"Camille wouldn't have been booked as a guest before working for Johnny Depp, and now she's on the staff, and folks around the office are mad," the source stated.

After she successfully defended Depp in his defamation trial against Heard, scoring a $15 million verdict — which was later reduced to $10 million — Vasquez's career went into overdrive.

As RadarOnline.com reported, shortly after the win, she was named partner at her law firm.

When she became a household name, Vasquez began obtaining even more celebrity clients, including Kanye West.

The rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — hired Depp's attorney to help him fight in his then-ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

kanyewest
Their union was brief, with Vasquez dropping the Grammy winner as her client after he flew off the rails and refused to apologize over his anti-Semitic remarks.

The attorney and her law firm told Ye they'd only work with him if he retracted his controversial comments, but he wouldn't budge — so they fired the superstar musician.

According to insiders, NBC wasn't the only network vying for Vasquez.

"At least three national news divisions had inquired about her reception to an analyst or contributor role," they stated.

camille savanna
Interestingly enough, the network faced backlash for the hire — and not just from bitter employees.

Industry folks called out NBC's "unethical coziness" after Savannah Guthrie came clean that her husband, Michael Feldman, worked as a consultant for Depp's legal team in his six-week trial against Heard.

