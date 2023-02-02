Keanu Reeves Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Claims They're RELATED, Seeks Protection For Himself & Partner Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves rushed to court for a temporary restraining order to protect himself and his partner Alexandra Grant from an alleged stalker who insists he is part of the Matrix actor's family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Celebrity lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed the docs on his behalf Tuesday, January 31, claiming 38-year-old Bryan Dixon has been harassing the couple amid his determination to prove his supposed relation to Reeves.