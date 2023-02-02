Keanu Reeves Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Claims They're RELATED, Seeks Protection For Himself & Partner Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves rushed to court for a temporary restraining order to protect himself and his partner Alexandra Grant from an alleged stalker who insists he is part of the Matrix actor's family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Celebrity lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed the docs on his behalf Tuesday, January 31, claiming 38-year-old Bryan Dixon has been harassing the couple amid his determination to prove his supposed relation to Reeves.
Dixon is accused of making at least six unwanted visits to Reeves' home between November 2022 and January 2023, leading the Destination Wedding star to recruit a security firm to investigate.
During one of those visits, the alleged stalker left behind a backpack with a DNA testing kit "apparently intended to use on Mr. Reeves in a delusional attempt to prove they are blood-related." A lawyer for Reeves said the man is a stranger to the blockbuster star.
Dixon's past run-ins with the law have fueled concerns for Reeves, as the man currently has a bench warrant issued against him in Rhode Island for allegedly breaking and entering with felonious intent, possessing burglary tools, and vandalism, TMZ reported.
RadarOnline.com has learned a judge signed off on the temporary order barring Dixon from coming within 100 yards of either Reeves or Grant.
Grant and Reeves are still going strong years after going public with their friendship-turned-romance in 2019. Prior to becoming a couple and making their red carpet debut, Reeves and Grant collaborated on several projects including his books Ode to Happiness and Shadows.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, insiders previously claimed that Reeves was considering taking their relationship to the next level with a proposal in the near future, but had been experiencing cold feet.
"He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect," said the source.
Reeves and Grant "get along so well," added the insider. "It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him."
According to the tipster, "No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no" if he did pop the question.