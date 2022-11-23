Judge Grants Kobe Bryant's Daughter Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Has 'Obsession With Her & Guns'
A judge granted Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who has an "obsession with her and guns."
RadarOnline.com has learned she is now getting court-ordered protection against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp.
Kemp is allegedly under the false impression they are in a relationship and has been harassing her since 2020.
In the court docs, Natalia claimed he's made unwanted visits to the University of Southern California, showing up nearby where she takes classes in addition to her sorority house.
A few particularly concerning direct messages were also addressed in her bombshell filing.
One allegedly read, "I'm Coming To Visit Soon."
Kemp also apparently sent her an image of her legendary father, adding the message, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… 'Kobe.'"
The docs stated that Kemp, described as an "online gun enthusiast," had the hopes of having "a Kobe-like child together."
Court docs obtained by TMZ state that Kemp has been convicted of at least four crimes, including one involving a firearm.
"[Kemp]'s extreme, outrageous, and escalating course of conduct has seriously alarmed, harassed and distressed me," Natalia stated in the docs. "I am terrified that [he] is trying to find me to make in-person contact with me at my school, my home, etc., and is stalking me."
She continued, "I do not feel safe."
The temporary restraining order demands that Kemp must stay at least 200 yards away from Natalia.
Natalia recently emerged back into the spotlight to make a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, nearly two years after signing a big contract with IMG Models.
"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she proudly shared about her new professional venture on social media during her announcement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."
It's now been nearly three years since her father, Kobe, and 13-year-old sister, Gianna Bryant, tragically died in a helicopter crash in February 2020.
In August, both Natalia and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, paid tribute to the NBA icon on what would have been his 44th birthday.
"Happy birthday, baby!" Vanessa gushed. "I love you and miss you so much! #44 @kobebryant."