Judge Grants Kobe Bryant's Daughter Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Has 'Obsession With Her & Guns'

Kemp is allegedly under the false impression they are in a relationship and has been harassing her since 2020.

In the court docs, Natalia claimed he's made unwanted visits to the University of Southern California, showing up nearby where she takes classes in addition to her sorority house.

A few particularly concerning direct messages were also addressed in her bombshell filing.

One allegedly read, "I'm Coming To Visit Soon."

Kemp also apparently sent her an image of her legendary father, adding the message, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… 'Kobe.'"

The docs stated that Kemp, described as an "online gun enthusiast," had the hopes of having "a Kobe-like child together."