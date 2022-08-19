'Hurt & Betrayed' Vanessa Bryant Wipes Away Tears As She Testifies About Graphic Photos From Kobe & Gianna's Helicopter Crash Being Shared

Vanessa Bryant wiped away tears and gasped for air as she emotionally testified about the trauma she endured upon learning that photos of Kobe and Gianna's helicopter crash were being improperly shared.

Radar can confirm that Kobe's widow took the stand on Friday, reminiscing about the moment she found out Los Angeles County first responders leaked portraits of the January 2020 accident that killed the NBA star, their 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.