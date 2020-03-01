Kobe Bryant‘s widow Vanessa Bryant‘s attorney has released a statement blasting how deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department allegedly publicly disseminated photos of remains from the helicopter crash site.

Heartbroken Vanessa posted the statement on her Instagram account and wants whoever is claimed to be involved punished!

In the statement, her legal eagle Gary C. Robb wrote, “Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site.”

He noted that Vanessa, 37, tried to stop this alleged scenario from happening the very day Kobe, 41, their daughter Gianna “Gigi,” 13, and seven others died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

She “personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families,” Robb, who authored the book, Helicopter Crash Litigation, wrote.

“At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.”

Lawyer Robb also wrote, “First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.”

As The Sun and other publications reported this weekend, leaked Kobe crash site photos were allegedly used by a Los Angeles cop to impress a girl at a bar just days after tragic accident!

Now horrified Vanessa is fighting back.

