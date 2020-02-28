Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vanessa Bryant Shares Old Footage Of Kobe & Gigi: ‘Missing You Both So Much’

Days after celebrating the lives of her late husband and daughter in a public memorial at the Staples Center, Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant shared a clip that documented some sweet family moments.

The footage — from the 2005 documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse — shows the former Lakers player as he played, danced and laughed with Vanessa, 37, his daughters Natalia and Gianna, and their family dog. Beyoncé’s song “XO” played in the background — the same song Beyoncé, 38, sang at Monday’s memorial. “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” she told the crowd at the time.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vanessa took the floor at the memorial to deliver an emotional speech about the loss of her husband Kobe and their daughter Gigi, who were among the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” Vanessa said through tears.

“Babe, you take care of our Gigi,” she continued. “We love and miss you BooBoo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always. Mommy.”

Apart from posting several tributes for them on social media, she mourned her family members’ deaths in a private funeral and burial at the Pacific View Memorial on February 7.

She has also honored them in other ways as well. As Radar previously reported, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, claiming the pilot was reckless while flying in bad weather.

She also announced the name of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation has been updated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Proceeds from the memorial’s tickets went to the company, which provides funding for athletes looking to join school or league teams as well as sports programs that offer equal opportunities for young women.