Kobe Bryant: Mamba Sports Foundation’s Name Changed To Honor Him & Gigi ‘Because there is no #24 without #2,’ NBA star’s widow, Vanessa, writes.

The name of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation has been changed to honor the fallen NBA legend and his teen daughter Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant announced the news on Thursday, February 13, sharing the company’s new name and black and white logo.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the Lakers icon’s number 24 jersey, and to Gianna’s number 2.

RadarOnline.com readers know Gianna — nicknamed Gigi — played for the Lady Mavericks, a girls’ basketball team coached by Kobe. The teen, 13, was quickly following in her father’s footsteps, and was reportedly on her way to play pro basketball for the WNB.

The father-daughter dup died in a horrific helicopter crash, along with seven others, on January 26, in Calabasas, California. They were headed to a practice game at Kobe’s sports foundation. Kobe was 41.

“Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports,” Vanessa, 37, continued in her post.

Kobe’s widow has posted various loving messages to both the basketball star and their young daughter since their heartbreaking deaths. In her messages, she’s said that while she’s still in disbelief that they’re gone, she’s trying to stay strong for her three surviving daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation provides funding for athletes looking to join school or league teams as well as sports programs that offer equal opportunities for young women.

Many fans, friends and fans have made donations to the organization since Kobe and Gigi’s deaths.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape,” Vanessa wrote.

The foundation also shared their new logo on their Instagram page.

“In commemoration of Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The Foundation exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy in youth sports and beyond,” the caption reads.

Kobe’s public memorial is set to take place on February 24. More details will be announced on Friday, February 14.