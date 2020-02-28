Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sad Sale: Kobe Bryant’s Personal Memorabilia To Be Auctioned Off After Tragic Death Shoes, jerseys and other items are all up for bids.

Fans of Kobe Bryant have a chance to own a piece of the legend, just months after his tragic death in a helicopter crash.

Julien’s Auctions annual sports and memorabilia showcase, “Sports Legends,” will take place April 30, 2020, live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com, and the former L.A. Lakers legend will have several items up for bids.

“We were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Kobe Bryant’s passing while we were preparing for our annual Sports Legends auction a few weeks ago”, said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions. “We are honored to include this collection of his items and pay tribute to this giant who was an inspiration not only to basketball fans but to the entire world.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26.

The group was en route to a junior basketball game at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Foggy weather conditions apparently caused the pilot to smash into a hillside. It burst into flames and started a brush fire in the Calabasas mountains.

It was later discovered that the pilot of the chopper, Ara Zobayan, reportedly received a violation in 2015 after after a Federal Aviation Administration investigator found he had violated the rules by “crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport on May 11, 2015.”

On February 24, as fans paid tribute to the victims of the crash, Kobe’ widow, Vanessa, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, claiming the pilot was reckless while flying in bad weather.

“We welcome his fans to our free to the public exhibition opening April 27 at our gallery in Beverly Hills which will feature these treasures from his brilliant life and career,” Julien added.

Check out this Radar gallery to see some of the items that can be yours during the auction.