'Overfilled & Overdone': Celebrity Injector Sounds Off About Madonna's UNRECOGNIZABLE Appearance At Grammys

Madonna has been a music staple throughout the world after rising to solo stardom in the 1980s, but fans could barely recognize the Material Girl icon when she made a rare appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Many viewers commented on her drastically different look, claiming she was "unrecognizable" at the star-studded event with a puffy face which appeared to be the result of Botox as well as seemingly plumped lips, igniting rumors she had work done.