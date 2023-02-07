'Overfilled & Overdone': Celebrity Injector Sounds Off About Madonna's UNRECOGNIZABLE Appearance At Grammys
Madonna has been a music staple throughout the world after rising to solo stardom in the 1980s, but fans could barely recognize the Material Girl icon when she made a rare appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Many viewers commented on her drastically different look, claiming she was "unrecognizable" at the star-studded event with a puffy face which appeared to be the result of Botox as well as seemingly plumped lips, igniting rumors she had work done.
A celebrity master injector at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, who has not personally treated the Papa Don't Preach performer, weighed in on the theories that she went under the knife exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
"Madonna's Grammy images and recent appearances show she's painfully overfilled and overdone," speculated Charmain Arnaud, a nationally certified nurse practitioner.
The 64-year-old superstar donned a sleek braided updo for the event, putting her complexion on full display.
"Whether it's the wrong size facial implants, too much filler, or wrong type of filler or a bad lift, it's just not what we should do," Arnaud added. "But please don't blame Madonna."
"Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, but in the hands of the provider," said the director of practice at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Los Angeles, adding they always want to ensure the best outcome possible while striving to meet each person's goals.
"It's our responsibility as providers to take care of our patients/clients. We move towards a more preventative approach with regenerative options than a corrective approach as the aesthetic interest is starting at a younger age," shared Arnaud, highlighting the importance of doing research. "Go to someone who performs the desired craft all day every day. Practice makes perfect."
Madonna, the "Queen of Provocation," is no stranger to pushing boundaries and defying ageism.
The powerhouse announced her international Celebration tour in 2023 just before RadarOnline.com learned her biopic was scrapped.
Madonna was going to direct the biopic that was in development at Universal Pictures and it is claimed she still remains committed to making a film about her life story one day.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com she will have plenty of support from her kids when she hits the road.
"Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source.