Madonna Biopic SCRAPPED, Music Icon Preps For Global Tour After Putting 'Pressure' On Actress Julia Garner To Nail Role

Deadline reported the news about the project not moving forward on January 24, shortly after Madonna announced she will be jetting off for an electric 35-city global tour, which kicks off July 15. The studio had no comment on the biopic being axed.

Madonna had collaborated on drafts of the script with Diablo Cody, known for writing the hit 2007 film Juno, and Independent Spirit Award winner Erin Cressida Wilson.