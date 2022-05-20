Explicit Photos To Blame? 'Speechless' Madonna Is Outraged After Being BLOCKED From Instagram Live

Due to a breach in the app's community guidelines, Madonna had been banned from doing a live video and one person on her team made sure to read over the fine print.

"We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression," one section of the community guidelines noted. "Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don't spam people or post nudity."

The Material Girl hitmaker later hopped on a call with her Frozen on Fire collaborator, Sickick, and explained that Instagram was being "really mysterious" about why they blocked her.

"I don't know why. They're not giving me a reason," she claimed. "It's like a bureaucracy inside of a computer."