Aimee Osbourne Among 'The Lucky Two' Who Made It Out Of Hollywood Building Fire
One person died and two people were left suffering with smoke inhalation, including a daughter of musician Ozzy Osbourne, in a fire May 19 at a Hollywood building housing multiple recording studios, according to a report.
An unidentified man died in the blaze, but Aimee Osbourne, 38, and her producer were able to escape suffering from smoke inhalation. Sharon Osbourne, Aimee's mother, posted on Instagram that they were "the lucky two that made it out alive," the Los Angeles Times reports.
Firefighters went to a two-story building in the 6600 block of West Lexington Avenue around 5:40 p.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles Times reports that it took nearly 80 firefighters to put out the fire.
The fire started on the fist floor of the building, according to officials, before spreading to the next level. “It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” Sharon Osbourne wrote.
Stopping the burn of the building was difficult for firefighters because of its build, L.A. Fire Capt. Erik Scott told the Los Angeles Times. Because of the recording studios, there was double layers of drywall and lots of insulation that concentrated the heat.
“Our firefighters took a beating,” he said.
On Instagram, Sharon Osbourne called for action on making sure such buildings are held to better regulation. “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.”
The Los Angeles Times reports that it's unclear if there were any fire code violations at the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the LAFD. Sharon Osbourne said many of the artists who work in the building lost equipment in the fire.
Aimee Osbourne is the oldest of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughters. Ozzy Osbourne has two other daughters older than her, but he did not have them with Sharon Osbourne.
Aimee Osbourne began recording music in 2010.