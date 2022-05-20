Vladimir Putin's Daughter SECRETLY Living In Germany With Man Named Igor Zelensky

Vladimir Putin’s 35-year-old daughter has reportedly been living in Germany with a man who, most likely to her father’s displeasure, shares the same surname as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Radar has learned.

In a surprising development that comes amid swirling rumors the Russian leader’s children are hiding out in multiple countries as Russia continues its condemned invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova was confirmed to be living a life of luxury in Munich with a man named Igor Zelensky and their two-year-old daughter.