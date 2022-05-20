Convicted State Trooper Who 'Let' Josh Duggar Go After 2005 Accusations RELEASED From Prison

Joseph T. Hutchens, the Arkansas State Trooper accused of letting Josh Duggar walk free from child molestation allegations in 2005, has reportedly been freed from prison 15 years after being convicted for child pornography charges of his own, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes just days before Duggar is set to be sentenced for child porn charges, 84-year-old Hutchens was granted parole from the Arkansas Department of Corrections on Friday.