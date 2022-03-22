Vladimir Putin's Eldest Daughter Maria Vorontsova Splits From Husband Jorrit Faassen Before Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

In the early hours of February 24, Putin sent shockwaves across the nation by announcing that he was launching a “​​special military operation” against Ukraine in a public address.

“Now a few important, very important words for those who may be tempted to intervene in the ongoing events,” the former intelligence officer noted in his speech. “Whoever tries to hinder us, or threaten our country or our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any turn of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made.”

Since then, it's been reported that Putin’s alleged “secret lover” Alina Kabaeva is hiding out in a Switzerland mountain retreat with their children to keep safe amid the growing tensions. There are also theories he may also be utilizing his bulletproof “monster” limos while traveling.