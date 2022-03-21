Growing Calls For Vladimir Putin's 'Secret Lover' & Children To Be Expelled From Switzerland Retreat

Vladimir Putin’s alleged “secret lover” Alina Kabaeva is reportedly hiding out in a Switzerland mountain retreat with their children to keep safe amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Now, there are growing calls from the Ukrainian people and others for Kabaeva to be expelled from the Swiss hideout and returned back to her home country so as to “reunite Eva Braun with her Führer” – a direct reference to the longtime lover and wife of Adolf Hitler.