Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Madonna

Nepo Baby DENIED: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Forced To Retreat After Being TURNED AWAY From Marc Jacob's NYC Fashion Show

madonna daughter denied mac jacobs fashion show
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 3 2023, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Being a "nepo baby" didn't help Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The 26-year-old model was denied entry when she arrived late at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Lourdes — who starred in Jacobs' Spring 2021 campaign — appeared confident when she began walking up the steps of the show's venue, but was immediately knocked back by a security guard who stopped her from entering.

Arriving with a friend, Madonna's oldest child stood on the stoop like a true New Yorker and begged to be let inside.

Lourdes in Marc Jacobs' Spring 2021 campaign
Source: Mega

Lourdes in Marc Jacobs' Spring 2021 campaign

Article continues below advertisement

The paparazzi swarmed outside the star-studded show, meaning Lourdes' awkward moment was caught on camera. A video showed the young star dressed in all denim idly standing by as her pal spoke to rotating security guards.

One of the men in suits informed Madonna's child that entry was "closed" and the show had already started.

The crowd immediately jumped to Lourdes' aid. "Do you know who that is? That's Madonna's daughter!" shouted one bystander.

After about four minutes, the bystanders got restless. "Let her in!" they began shouting, which made her laugh. Someone else later screamed, "Who's the head of security? You're fired."

Article continues below advertisement

One of the men informed Lourdes and her pal that it wasn't them, instructing the pair to blame the people in charge. Surprisingly, she was never let in.

Five minutes after she arrived, Lourdes was forced to turn back and go to the SUV without gaining access to the show.

MORE ON:
Madonna
Article continues below advertisement

Covering her face, Lourdes' friend guided her through the sea of flashing lights and to the awaiting vehicle. As of this post, Madonna, Lourdes, and Jacobs have yet to address the controversy.

madonna daughter denied mac jacobs fashion show
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Madonna has a long history with the fashion designer — so it's safe to say that neither was probably pleased when they heard that Lourdes was denied.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Madonna and Jacobs' team for comment.

madonna bringing kids celebration tour tickets
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

As for Lourdes, she'll be okay. As RadarOnline.com reported, she and her five siblings are set to travel around the world with Madonna for the singer's Celebration tour.

"Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source, adding they will be treated like royalty with only the VIP treatment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.