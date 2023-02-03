Nepo Baby DENIED: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Forced To Retreat After Being TURNED AWAY From Marc Jacob's NYC Fashion Show
Being a "nepo baby" didn't help Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The 26-year-old model was denied entry when she arrived late at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lourdes — who starred in Jacobs' Spring 2021 campaign — appeared confident when she began walking up the steps of the show's venue, but was immediately knocked back by a security guard who stopped her from entering.
Arriving with a friend, Madonna's oldest child stood on the stoop like a true New Yorker and begged to be let inside.
The paparazzi swarmed outside the star-studded show, meaning Lourdes' awkward moment was caught on camera. A video showed the young star dressed in all denim idly standing by as her pal spoke to rotating security guards.
One of the men in suits informed Madonna's child that entry was "closed" and the show had already started.
The crowd immediately jumped to Lourdes' aid. "Do you know who that is? That's Madonna's daughter!" shouted one bystander.
After about four minutes, the bystanders got restless. "Let her in!" they began shouting, which made her laugh. Someone else later screamed, "Who's the head of security? You're fired."
One of the men informed Lourdes and her pal that it wasn't them, instructing the pair to blame the people in charge. Surprisingly, she was never let in.
Five minutes after she arrived, Lourdes was forced to turn back and go to the SUV without gaining access to the show.
Covering her face, Lourdes' friend guided her through the sea of flashing lights and to the awaiting vehicle. As of this post, Madonna, Lourdes, and Jacobs have yet to address the controversy.
Madonna has a long history with the fashion designer — so it's safe to say that neither was probably pleased when they heard that Lourdes was denied.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Madonna and Jacobs' team for comment.
As for Lourdes, she'll be okay. As RadarOnline.com reported, she and her five siblings are set to travel around the world with Madonna for the singer's Celebration tour.
"Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source, adding they will be treated like royalty with only the VIP treatment.