It's A Family Affair! Madonna's Six Children Will Have Special Roles In Her 'Celebration' Tour

Madonna promised to feature hits from her entire career, all the way from her 1983's self-titled debut album to the 2019's Madame X.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer shared in January.

A press release said the tour "will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."