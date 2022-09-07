Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday.

After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on the scene around 11:30 PM and were living it up to the fullest, "dancing, and taking selfies at the table."

"They were definitely smooching. She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night," an insider said about the pair, who formerly kissed for Paper magazine.