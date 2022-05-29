Madonna & Son David Banda Attend Davis Vs. Romero Fight At Barclays Center Before Terrifying Active Shooter Scare

ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger tweeted that a security supervisor told the network there was "a person with a gun in the main plaza" which then led to the confusion in the arena area of the building. He also noted that multiple people were taken to the hospital with an estimated count of about a dozen people with minor injuries, including an elbow injury and a concussion.

The number has since been updated to between 16 and 18 injured.

Coppinger later gave another update on the situation, sharing that upon investigation, N.Y.P.D. detective Adam Navarro claimed "there was no gun whatsoever" at the scene. They are still unsure where the alleged sound came from that caused the stampede.