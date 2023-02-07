Alec Baldwin Demands 'Rust' Fatal Shooting Special Prosecutor Be Tossed Off Manslaughter Case
Alec Baldwin has requested for the special prosecutor appointed to his involuntary manslaughter case to be disqualified as the embattled actor awaits the first court hearing over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.
RadarOnline.com has learned that lawyers for the former Saturday Night Live star demanded that Andrea Reeb "must" be taken off his case.
It was argued that her involvement is "unconstitutional" because she is also a Republican lawmaker serving in the New Mexico House of Representatives.
Filming for the western movie began in New Mexico on October 6, 2021, and Hutchins died just weeks later on October 21 after Baldwin's prop firearm discharged on set, also injuring director Joel Souza in the process.
Baldwin was criminally charged alongside the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faced similar charges as she was responsible for overseeing the weapons used on set.
Previous assistant director Dave Halls, who handed Baldwin the loaded gun, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Reeb didn't mince words while addressing the tragic incident in a recent public statement, claiming that if any one of those three individuals "had done their job" Hutchins "would be alive today."
"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set," Reeb continued. "In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."
Baldwin, who is due in court on February 24, argued against Reeb handling the case in the motion, noting that due to her role as a lawmaker, she could face "pressure" to make a choice that best serves her "legislative interests."
"Under Section 1 of Article III of the New Mexico Constitution, however, a sitting member of the Legislature may not 'exercise any powers properly belonging' to either the executive or judicial branch," a motion filed on his behalf stated.
"As a special prosecutor, Representative Reeb is vested by statute with 'all the powers and duties' of a District Attorney, who is considered to be a member of either the judicial or executive branch of the New Mexico government," attorney Luke Nikas further noted.
Reeb previously shut down that her prosecutorial decisions would be impacted by her political views, explaining, "My job has always been to prosecute crimes and hold defendants accountable and help victims. In this case, it's no different."