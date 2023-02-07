Alec Baldwin Demands 'Rust' Fatal Shooting Special Prosecutor Be Tossed Off Manslaughter Case

Reeb didn't mince words while addressing the tragic incident in a recent public statement, claiming that if any one of those three individuals "had done their job" Hutchins "would be alive today."

"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set," Reeb continued. "In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

Baldwin, who is due in court on February 24, argued against Reeb handling the case in the motion, noting that due to her role as a lawmaker, she could face "pressure" to make a choice that best serves her "legislative interests."

