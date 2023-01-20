Disheveled Alec Baldwin Flees Manhattan Apartment In First Sighting Since 'Rush' Involuntary Manslaughter Charge

Alec Baldwin attempted to dodge paparazzi outside of his luxury Manhattan apartment, fleeing the building to a parked car waiting outside. The sighting was the first time the actor has been seen since it was announced he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Baldwin, 64, was accompanied by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 39, who wore a green sweatshirt that read "empathy" across the chest, an apropos fashion statement given the severity of charges against her husband.