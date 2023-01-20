Disheveled Alec Baldwin Flees Manhattan Apartment In First Sighting Since 'Rush' Involuntary Manslaughter Charge
Alec Baldwin attempted to dodge paparazzi outside of his luxury Manhattan apartment, fleeing the building to a parked car waiting outside. The sighting was the first time the actor has been seen since it was announced he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baldwin, 64, was accompanied by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 39, who wore a green sweatshirt that read "empathy" across the chest, an apropos fashion statement given the severity of charges against her husband.
On January 19 Santa Fe, New Mexico, prosecutors announced that Baldwin and the head armorer for Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, would both face involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of the cinematographer.
After the charges were announced, Baldwin kept to a low profile while his wife carried on with life as normal.
The day after Santa Fe prosecutors said that the actor would not be given a "free pass" because of his high-profile status, Baldwin was seen making a mad dash for his car in a desperate attempt to avoid the photographers camped outside of his apartment building.
With coffee in hand and their children in tow, Hilaria appeared to serve as a distraction for the paparazzi and provided cover for her husband to escape — but he didn't go undetected.
According to the Daily Mail, Hilaria paused as she approached one of the vehicles waiting outside and chatted with photographers. While Hilaria entertained the paparazzi, Baldwin dashed for a separate car. The actor dressed in all-black and appeared somber as his vehicle waited to take him to a nearby office building.
The Rust producer jumped into the vehicle, aware of the flashing cameras around him. When his vehicle arrived at the office building, Baldwin attempted to shield his face from onlookers with documents as he exited the car and ran into the building.
The details of Baldwin's meeting and documents were unknown; however, in light of recent events, Baldwin has a long legal battle ahead of him.
Baldwin was holding the loaded prop gun that killed Hutchins in October 2021 while filming. While the actor was adamant that he did not fire the weapon or was aware that the gun contained live rounds, a police report revealed several safety violations that included other instances of "negligent discharges" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.
If convicted, Baldwin faces up to five years in prison.