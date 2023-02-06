'Who Was That?' Madonna Fans Shocked After 64-Year-Old Singer Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE At Grammys
Madonna shocked viewers and fans over the weekend after she appeared at this year’s Grammy Awards looking unrecognizable, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday night, when the 64-year-old “Who’s That Girl” singer took to the stage to give a speech ahead of Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s Grammy performance, she had noticeably bigger lips, braids in her hair, and what some viewers described as a “whole new face.”
Shortly after Madonna gave her speech, fans rushed to social media to comment on the singer’s brand-new look.
“Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face,” one confused fan tweeted alongside a meme of Adele looking confused at a sporting event.
“[Madonna] was obviously being nominated for 'best new face' at [The Grammys] last night,” wrote another fan on Monday morning.
“Madonna doesn’t even look like Madonna. Who was that?” another fan wrote. “So awkward.”
Other supporters of the 64-year-old “Like a Virgin” singer lamented over Madonna’s “new face” and argued she “was much prettier” before her latest look transformation.
“I have nothing against plastic surgery, but [Madonna] had a pretty face to begin with IMO why not improve upon that?” one fan tweeted after the 2023 Grammy Awards ended. “Now she doesn’t even look the same. I think she was much prettier before.”
“Madonna used to be grade A white girl. Like, she was actually pretty,” added another. “I dunno what the f--- she’s done to her face but it wasn’t necessary because see previous sentence.”
“I honestly blame media,” the Twitter user and Madonna fan continued. “Y’all made that woman think she needed all this s--- done to her face.”
But Madonna’s “whole new face” wasn’t the only thing that made waves during the Grammys on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned, because the singer’s speech also had viewers and fans scratching their heads – particularly her comments about being “shocking” and her words of advice for all the “troublemakers” in the world.
“I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it,” the seven-time Grammy winner said in her speech. “You guys need to know all you troublemakers out there you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed.”
“You are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated,” she added.
“Who the hell wrote this Madonna speech?” one person wrote after Madonna’s speech ended.
“This is the worst narcissistic Madonna [Grammys] speech since she gave Aretha Franklin that non-tribute tribute,” wrote another person watching the Grammys on Sunday night.