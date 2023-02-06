'She Wants Him To Be The Father': Pamela Anderson Was Desperate To Have Jailed WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Baby
Obsessed with finding love, Pamela Anderson ran back to international fugitive Julian Assange between ending her relationship with French soccer stud Adil Rami and two more failed marriages, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While she opened up about her endless quest for romance in her Netflix documentary, one significant relationship she left out was the one she had with the jailed WikiLeaks founder, with sources claiming the Baywatch babe wanted them to have a baby together.
"Pam wants another child in the worst way — and Julian is desperate to gain his freedom — so she's convinced they can come to an agreement," an insider tattled in 2018 when Pamela was 51 years old.
Pam raised eyebrows when she made regular visits to Julian, who had been holed up in London to escape extradition to the United States to answer for releasing reams of classified American documents and compromising national security.
At the time, the source dished that "Pam has told Julian she would use all her extensive contacts in the entertainment industry and behind — along with a little Baywatch persuasion with some powerful men in the government — to convince authorities to drop the spying charges against him.
However, her plan failed. Julian is currently fighting to avoid extradition to the US to face charges.
But Pamela hasn't given up on her crusade — although it's unclear if she'd still be willing to share a child with him.
The Barb Wire movie star admitted to pals years ago that she "loves" Julian, hailing him as "very brave" and gushing, "There's nothing sexier than courage."
"Even if Pam has to get a surrogate to carry their child, she wants Julian to be the father," the source spilled back in 2018. Pamela talked about her admiration for Julian in her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, spilling about booze-filled nights with the WikiLeaks founder while he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy.
The Playboy model revealed she'd often drink Mezcal "through the night" with Julian, claiming their time together was "romantic because it was so inspirational."
Pamela was drawn to him.
"He’s so passionate about life and about everything. There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating," she wrote about Julian. "So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories."
Love, Pamela was released on January 31 and immediately became a best-seller.
Besides her relationship with Julian, Pamela also got candid about her diabolical love affair with Tommy Lee, her short-lived marriage to Kid Rock, and more.