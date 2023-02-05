Qualified? Melania Trump Gave Advice In Situation Room During Killing Of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad, Defense Department Whistle-Blower Claims

Former First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly present for one of the Situation Room’s most important chairs during the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — going so far as to offer her two cents after the attack.

According to former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller's new book, Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies, the 52-year-old entered the Situation Room as former President Donald Trump's executive team was “waiting for the final assault” on Abu Bakr.