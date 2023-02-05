Kept In The Dark: Carole Baskin's Employees Thought All Was 'Business As Usual' After Don Lewis Went Missing: Source

The source, who was personally connected to the initial investigation, claimed police talked to volunteers and paid employees on and around the expansive Florida property, but they all said Baskin — her name was Carole Lewis at the time — "didn't even talk to anybody about the fact that he was missing" for more than a week after his disappearance.

"The people that were going into work and volunteering there [at Big Cat Rescue], one of them said it was business as usual with her," the source told OK! Magazine in an exclusive interview. "Like she never said that 'Don's missing, we need to search for him' .. there was none of that."