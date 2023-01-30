Carole Baskin's 'Missing' Husband's Lawyer Claims His Will That Left Tiger-Loving Wife $5 Million Estate Was 'Forged' Due To 'Disappearance' Clause

Lewis vanished in August 1997 after allegedly telling Baskin he was going to Costa Rica on his personal plane. His vehicle was later discovered at a private airfield on the outskirts of Tampa, Florida, and about 40 miles from the big cat sanctuary he owned.

There is no evidence of him getting on his or any flight, and his banking activity ceased. Despite the bizarre disappearance, Baskin recently insisted her husband, who was legally declared dead in 2002, is "alive and well" — something his family scoffed at.