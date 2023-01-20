Emotional Turmoil: Family of Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband Are 'Distraught' Over Her Claim He's Alive

The family of Carole Baskin’s missing ex-husband is “distraught” over the Tiger King star’s out-of-the-blue claims that Don Lewis is “alive and well” in Costa Rica charging that tip was proven false more than 25 years ago, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The family spokesman, Jack “Ripper” Smith, tells RadarOnline.com the Costa Rica tip was disproven in 1997 when the Department of Homeland Security issued the investigatory report claiming Lewis was living in the Central American country.

“We know he's not alive OK,” Smith said. “Now here's the thing: why did Carole Baskin decide to throw this out there like that? I mean, it just came out of nowhere. Does she have a new show coming out, is she going to be doing a podcast?"