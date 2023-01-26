Cat Fight: Caged Joe Exotic Rips Apart Carole Baskin's Claim Her Missing Ex-Husband Is 'Alive and Well' In Costa Rica

In a RadarOnline.com world exclusive interview, caged Tiger King star Joe Exotic took out his claws to rip apart Carole Baskin’s sensational claim her long-missing husband is “alive and well” in Costa Rica.

“Don Lewis is NOT alive, I have her original diary and trust me she hated him so bad she could not kill him fast enough,” said the 59-year-old tiger-loving reality star, who is currently serving 21 years in a Texas federal prison following his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot to eliminate Baskin.

“When this story came out, I said I would voluntarily move to death row if he was alive and it made world headlines,” said the former gun-toting zookeeper whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.“I investigated her so much I am 100% sure she, her father who is now passed away and …. killed Don Lewis and ground him up.”