The Truth Revealed: Prince Harry Lost His Virginity To Former Stable Girl: 'It Was Wham-Bam Between Friends'
Prince Harry waxed poetic about losing his virginity to an "older woman" in a "grassy field" in his memoir, Spare. Now, the person claiming to be the one who did the deed has come forward to spill more scandalous details of her romp with the Duke of Sussex.
"It was literally wham-bam between two friends," Sasha Walpole, who was King Charles III' former stable girl, said of the fling she claimed happened back when she was almost 19-years-old and Harry was about to turn 17-years-old.
"It was pitch dark, about 11pm — but a warm evening. We snuck out because Harry didn’t want his security team to see him smoking," she explained of their daring escapade that landed them in a field behind a pub. "Prince Charles was unhappy about his habit. William had been there earlier in the evening, but I think he’d gone before chucking-out time. It was a meadow with grass up to my ankles."
"We went outside and both climbed a three-bar fence to the field. We were quite drunk at this point," she continued. "I gave Harry a cigarette. I lit mine and then his. We finished our cigarettes — Marlboro Lights — and it just happened. He started to kiss me."
"He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words," she continued. "It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening like the way it was. We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five minutes."
Sasha, now 40, admitted that she hadn't even considered the idea that Harry, now 38, hadn't been sexually active prior to that moment, because there were no "virgin vibes" from him and he seemed to "know what he was doing."
"I hadn’t known him to have slept with anyone. And obviously, I’ve been hanging around with him for a few years," she added. "So yeah, I think I kind of knew, but at the time, I don’t think it was a thing. But we were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t. It was just a moment of passion — spontaneous, wild, exciting. Obviously I must have fancied him on some level, as he was sparky and up for a laugh."
Sasha shared that afterwards there was an odd "what have we done" moment, and noted she didn't remember them kissing again afterwards as they put themselves back together and decided what to do next to avoid being caught.
"We said we had to go in separate directions back to the pub, which in hindsight was probably more obvious," she continued. "I went back over the fence through the garden. A lot of people were outside, as it was kicking-out time by the time we’d finished."
Sasha spoke with The Sun about her romp with Harry.