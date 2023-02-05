Turning In Her Grave: Lisa Marie Presley Would Be 'P—' At Mom Priscilla's Move To Control Estate
Lisa Marie Presley's friends claim she was "estranged" from her mother, Priscilla, for nearly eight years before her death and that the daughter of Elvis Presley would be furious at the 77-year-old's recent attempts to take control of her estate.
Radar previously reported Priscilla was questioning a 2016 amendment to her late daughter's trust axing her and Lisa Marie's former manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees, and replacing them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.
The mother-of-two stated that she'd never been told about the change and argued the document could have been falsified, pointing out that her name was misspelled in the paperwork and her daughter's signature seemed to be "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."
Following public backlash, Priscilla later made a statement asking for fans to "ignore the noise" and give the Presley family time "to work together and sort this out."
However, one of Lisa Marie's friends insisted not only that Priscilla hadn't even renewed her contract with Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) back in 2020, but that the distanced mother-daughter duo didn't even want to be near each other at events in the weeks leading up to the 54-year-old's passing.
- Inside Michael Jackson's Love Affair: King Of Pop Was STILL MARRIED To Lisa Marie Presley When Debbie Rowe Got Knocked Up
- Kirstie Alley's Florida Mansion She Bought From Lisa Marie Presley In 2000 Hits Market For $6 Million Two Months After Actress' Passing
- Arizona Reporter Claims He Was FIRED After Reporting On Lisa Marie Presley's Alleged 'Takedown' Of Scientology After Church Complained
"Lisa didn’t want to have anything to do with her mom," a friend explained of their awkward interactions at the Golden Globes in January. "She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option."
"They were made to sit together by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association … Lisa didn’t even go with Priscilla, Jerry Schilling [a longtime Elvis friend] was her chaperone. The HFP pushed [mother and daughter] together."
Another close friend declared, "Lisa would be p-----!" when asked about Priscilla's theory the amendment to Lisa Marie's trust could have been faked.
"She would be so upset that Priscilla is doing this. Riley is an amazing trustee … and Lisa’s youngest daughters are in the best of hands with her," the pal added. "I know with Lisa and Priscilla that they always had a strange relationship. They were often estranged."
The friend also noted that the "bone of contention" between the two stemmed from Priscilla and her son, Navarone, taking Lisa Marie's fourth husband Michael Lockwood's side following their messy split.
The pair filed for divorce in 2016 and were in and out of court over custody of their twins, Harper and Finley, child support and spousal support for the next six years
Lisa Marie's friends spoke with New York Post about 54-year-old's relationship with her mother.