Turning In Her Grave: Lisa Marie Presley Would Be 'P—' At Mom Priscilla's Move To Control Estate

Radar previously reported Priscilla was questioning a 2016 amendment to her late daughter's trust axing her and Lisa Marie's former manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees, and replacing them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

The mother-of-two stated that she'd never been told about the change and argued the document could have been falsified, pointing out that her name was misspelled in the paperwork and her daughter's signature seemed to be "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."