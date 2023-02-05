Exposed: Pamela Anderson & Heather Locklear's Feud Over David Spade, Love Triangle Struck A Chord After Tommy Lee Drama
Tension between blonde bombshells Pamela Anderson and Heather Locklear reached a boiling point — again — after the Melrose Place actress learned about the Baywatch icon's budding romance with her ex David Spade following drama over rocker Tommy Lee.
Lee and Locklear were married from 1986 to 1993. He tied the knot with Anderson in 1995 and they split in 1998, getting back together briefly from 2008 to 2010.
RadarOnline.com has learned the love triangle caused the drama to kick off once more.
"Pam has always been Heather's nemesis," a friend of Locklear's said, claiming the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff star "flipped out" upon seeing photos of Spade checking out Anderson's bare midriff when they were out and about in Las Vegas back in 2007.
The insider claimed she really lost it when she saw another photo of Spade smiling while Anderson was planting a kiss on his cheek at the JET nightclub in Sin City's Mirage Hotel.
"Heather went ballistic," said the friend. "When she split with her first husband, Tommy Lee, Heather told him he was free to go after anyone but Pam. Tommy not only married Pam, he had two children with her."
Locklear filed for divorce from her second husband, Richie Sambora, in February 2006 and sent the rumor mill into overdrive a month later when she was romantically linked to the Wrong Missy star.
Sources said she told Spade to keep his distance from Anderson after their short-lived connection simmered out just months later, even though he gave her no reason to worry.
"Now Heather is furious," the insider spilled. "She can't believe what a lying hypocrite David is. And if she runs into him, she says she'll tell him straight to his face."
Spade and Locklear ultimately moved on with their lives, like Anderson, and he said they have continuously checked in on one another during difficult times and remained friendly during a 2018 appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.
Anderson, more recently, addressed her love life in a gripping Netflix documentary which explored her meteoric rise to fame and troubled romances in the years to follow, detailing how she overcame some of her greatest struggles in the public eye.
"My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love," she also penned in her memoir, Pamela, A Love Story, released the same day on January 31.