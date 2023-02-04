Don Lemon & Tim Malone Spotted Hanging Out In L.A. After Going 'Ballistic' On Staffers
Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members.
"California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.
In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script on the pillars near the entrance of the landmark, the hotel parking lot, palm trees, a gorgeous floral arrangement inside the building and the surrounding L.A. streets.
This comes after Radar reported the embattled news personality allegedly lost his cool at work and verbally berated employees after his poor treatment of CNN This Morning co-star Kaitlan Collins was exposed
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," an insider dished on Friday, February 2.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon became very upset and accused Collins of "interrupting" him during a broadcast in early December, leaving the 30-year-old very upset to the point that she now "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible."
Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly later slammed Lemon's behavior, claiming: "If somebody ever screamed at me to the point where I was visibly upset and ran out of the studio, I would have that person fired."
Kelly added that Lemon should "be careful" about his behavior from now on or the morning news show will be on "its last legs" before it was even able to get on "its first legs," referencing the show's notoriously low ratings.
Kelly also noted that even though she's "co-hosted more hours than I can count with a lot of guys with big egos," she has "never" yelled at a colleague or had them scream back at her throughout her long career.